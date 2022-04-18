BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) – The National Corvette Museum in Kentucky says it’s adding an education gallery that will feature artifacts and interactive technology to share the brand’s story.

Museum officials say construction of the 2,000-square-foot gallery is set to begin in late May. The gallery is scheduled to open late this year or in early 2023.

The museum is in Bowling Green in southcentral Kentucky. Museum officials say the gallery will provide a state-of-the-art educational experience geared toward the next generation of Corvette enthusiasts.

The museum says the project was made possible through the generosity of donors Tim and Melanie McMichael of Gypsum, Colorado