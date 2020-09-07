Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, no additional deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – State health officials are reporting 291 new COVID-19 cases.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office confirmed at least 53,064 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. State health officials say no additional deaths have been reported today, and the state’s total stands at 996 deaths.
Of the cases newly reported Monday, 52 were in children 18 years and younger, seven of which were 5-years-old or younger. The youngest child newly confirmed to have the virus is one month old, according to the governor’s office.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and today’s federal Labor Day holiday, Beshear’s office says some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
The state has administered 927,819 tests for COVID-19 and the current positivity rate is listed as 4.34%. At least 10,648 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
