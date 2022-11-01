PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Fire Department has begun using “Class I ALS/BLS Ambulances,” which they say will improve outcomes for patients.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, BLS stands for basic life support and ALS stands for advanced life support.

They say BLS ambulances are used for situations like lower extremity fractures, psychiatric patients and more, and ALS is used for patients on cardiac monitors or a chronic ventilator, patients that need a continuous IV and more.

While the Fire Department will continue to respond to medical calls, more paramedics are being added to assist with advanced life support.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say the new services began at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.