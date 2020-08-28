New COVID-19 cases include more than 100 Kentucky children

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky state health officials say more than 100 children 18-years-old or younger are among today’s newly reported cases of COVID-19.

As of 4 p.m., Aug. 28. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s office reports 792 new cases of the virus, bringing the state to a total of 46,757 cases. The governor’s office says 114 of the newly reported cases are from children 18-years-old and younger, and 27 of those are five-years-old or younger. The youngest patient reported today is a one-month-old from Green County.

The governor’s office also reported eight additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 918 deaths related to the virus.

The state has conducted at least 860,738 COVID-19 tests with a positivity rate currently at 4.50%. The governor’s office says at least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories