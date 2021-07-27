New COVID-19 testing program offered to Kentucky schools

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack says his agency is offering a COVID-19 testing program for schools to assist with safe in-person learning for the upcoming academic year.

It is limited to staff and students of Kentucky K-12 public, private and charter schools.

“We’ve been given $134 million by the federal government to create a testing program for K-12 schools, public and private, throughout the entire commonwealth,” Stack said. “I urge everyone who operates a school out there to explore the options and make testing available to keep yourselves safe.”