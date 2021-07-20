New development in Boyd County promises fun for everyone

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A huge development project is getting underway in Boyd County.

This empty mall is soon to be transformed into something fun for everyone 🥳 find out more tonight on @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/ohlnVrhGg6 — Natalie Wadas (@natalie_wadas) July 20, 2021

“My husband and I are the owners of the whole entire 92 acres in the Kyova Mall—former Kyova Mall—to be Camp Landing,” says Elisabeth Camp, co-owner of Camp Landing Entertainment District.

The Camp Landing Entertainment District, as the defunct Kyova Mall is soon to become, is all about bringing fun to the Tri-State.

“It is going to be an epicenter of destination-style entertainment,” Camp says.

The plan is to truly make it an entertainment ‘district.’ Contained on the property will be a revamped movie theater, an indoor amusement park called Malibu Jack’s, a convention and exposition center, a new farmer’s market, a domed sports complex, along with restaurants and much more.

This entertainment district promises amusement for people of all ages in the Tri-State, and it could prove to be a valuable source of tourism revenue.

“Within a one-hour drive, there’s a population of 530,000 people. Within a two-hour drive, we touch over 2.1 million people. So, it offers a lot for an area that, you know, doesn’t have tons of things,” says Andrew Steele, executive director of tourism for the Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau.

The vice president of Malibu Jack’s, Steve Hatton, says the new 135,000 square foot location in the entertainment district will be their largest one yet.

“We’ve been looking to expand, after COVID we thought the time was right. We wanted to serve the whole Tri-State area, cause we generally draw from an hour to two hours away and we really just feel like this area is underserved and needs to start having some fun,” Hatton says.

“We’re just so excited about the vision and what this can bring with jobs throughout the whole county,” Camp says.

The movie theater is expected to open within the next month; Malibu Jack’s is projected to open before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays; followed by the convention center and sports complex within the next year, according to Camp.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.