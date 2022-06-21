(Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MARK MCLAUGHLIN (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ky. (AP) — A distilling group is working to develop a new $23 million distillery planned in the northern Kentucky community of Augusta. Augusta Distillery will be located in the historic F.A. Neider building, which provided metal stamping services dating back to 1883 until its closure in 2007.

The 40,000-square-foot building situated on 1.8 acres will house Augusta Distillery’s first full-scale operation.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the plans call for the distillery to reach full production capacity by summer 2024. Beshear attended a groundbreaking for the distillery on Monday.