FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) — A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said.

DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County.

“Kentucky is a hub for the distribution and logistics industry, thanks to our ideal geographic location, skilled workforce and strong infrastructure,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement. “Our state’s continued growth will rely on the continued success of distributors across the commonwealth, such as DAS.

DAS President David Abel said the location was a perfect fit for the company and its growing customer base.