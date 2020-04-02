New guideline approved, provides food for Kentuckians unemployed by COVID-19

ASHLAND, K.Y. (WOWK) – Some 113,000 Kentuckians are facing the challenge of unemployment due to the pandemic. As a result, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has made a few adjustments on who can qualify for food assistance.

According to the KDA, their organization is temporarily relaxing income requirements through April 30, 2020 to allow more Kentuckians to receive food from food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KDA made a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for an increase in the income guidelines from 130 to 185% to qualify to get food through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). The request was expedited and approved within 1 hour.







The Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner, Dr. Ryan Quarles released a statement regarding this change.

Our citizens have enough to worry about than where their next meal will come from. This action by the KDA’s Division of Food Distribution will allow more Kentuckians to be eligible to receive food from food banks. Dr. Ryan Quarles

Food banks across Kentucky have been hit hard with a decrease in food donations and an increase in the number of families in need. The issue of panic buying is putting food banks in a difficult situation.

When non-profit food banks depend on local store donations to pick up every day, not having those resources anymore can become challenging. With the growth in families that now qualify for the food assistance, the need is even greater.

Brittnany Hoback, executive director for River Cities Harvest, says that they are optimistic about continuing their services.

Our locals have stepped up pretty big and have given us cash donations, so we’re making purchases through our big wholesale buyers to kind of make those ends meet. Brittnany Hoback

Non-profit food banks are still considered essential services and are still accepting food and cash donations at this time. The new guidelines will be in effect until the end of April. The KDA has not yet decided whether or not to request an extension when the new guidelines expire.