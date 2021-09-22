New Kentucky bakery sells out every day since opening

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – As the pandemic continues, some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. However, a new Kentucky bakery is facing a sweet surprise as they are dealing with the opposite problem.

Pastry chef and owner of Pastry Princess’s Bakery shop, Lisa Childers said she’s been selling out every day since she’s opened last week.

“I’ve gone from home baker to storefront finally,” said Childers. “I’ve had so many people that I’ve known over the years that have been waiting and waiting for this, so they are pretty excited.”

Childers is only on week two of being open and providing all sorts of delicious goodies for her community and her sweets are measuring up to the communities expectations to the point where she can’t even keep up.

“We are having such a hard time even getting our cases full,” said Childers. “People are buying the cinnamon rolls and the pepperoni rolls literally as they are coming out of the oven.”

Opening her doors in the middle of a pandemic wasn’t a piece of cake.

“It’s definitely made it a lot harder just because we can’t get certain products or you know trying to order certain things and nowhere has them,” said Childers. “It just makes it a little harder, and of course you know people to work and all that stuff.”

She said the biggest challenge is keeping enough staff to keep up with the rush.

“It’s a struggle to keep people, it’s a struggle to produce,” said Childers. “I cannot produce it fast enough, like even close to fast enough.”

Despite the challenge, Childers said in the end it’s all worth it to share her passion with the community.

“It means a lot because I mean this is my life,” said Childers. “This is what I do, sugar is me. It’s just so amazing that they love it so much. It just makes me so happy.

If you want to indulge and try it for yourself, the bakery is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 pm. and you’re having a craving over the weekend, don’t worry they are open then too.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!