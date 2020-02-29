New store in Ashland offers great deals and a fun experience

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The new Treasure Hunt store located off of 13th Street in Ashland, Kentucky, brings in affordable items as well as a fun-filled experience. “Hunters” come into the store and can immediately start digging into bins searching for “buried treasure.”

The store offers items from electronics to basic everyday items for under $5 throughout the week. For a majority of the “hunters,” the hunt is the best part about the experience.

The hunt’s the best part. Yeah, the hunt’s the best part by far. Jessica Nieto

Treasure Hunt store owner, Diamond Lewis says that the store is a way to bring the community together and to offer affordable items with a challenge. The store will offer special deals each day of the week.

“Huntrepreneur” that’s these guys working hard coming out here, driving far away, standing in the cold, going in, digging deep, hunting until it hurts, and finding stuff that they can make some money on… Side hustle. Make that money for whatever they need it for. Diamond Lewis

The deals are as follows:

All items $3 on Sundays

All items $2 on Mondays

All items $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

All items 25¢ on Thursdays

All items $5 on Fridays

All items $5 on Saturdays

For more information on the store and more upcoming event dates, click here.