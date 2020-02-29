New store in Ashland offers great deals and a fun experience

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The new Treasure Hunt store located off of 13th Street in Ashland, Kentucky, brings in affordable items as well as a fun-filled experience. “Hunters” come into the store and can immediately start digging into bins searching for “buried treasure.”
The store offers items from electronics to basic everyday items for under $5 throughout the week. For a majority of the “hunters,” the hunt is the best part about the experience.
The hunt’s the best part. Yeah, the hunt’s the best part by far.Jessica Nieto
Treasure Hunt store owner, Diamond Lewis says that the store is a way to bring the community together and to offer affordable items with a challenge. The store will offer special deals each day of the week.
“Huntrepreneur” that’s these guys working hard coming out here, driving far away, standing in the cold, going in, digging deep, hunting until it hurts, and finding stuff that they can make some money on… Side hustle. Make that money for whatever they need it for.Diamond Lewis
The deals are as follows:
- All items $3 on Sundays
- All items $2 on Mondays
- All items $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays
- All items 25¢ on Thursdays
- All items $5 on Fridays
- All items $5 on Saturdays
