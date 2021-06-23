New survey highlights Kentuckians’ vaccine opinions

LEXINGTON, KY (FOX 56) – A new study is highlighting how Kentuckians feel about other vaccines.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says about 70% think the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks, but there are also concerns that fights about the COVID-19 vaccine could affect people’s willingness to get other shots throughout the year.

(Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky)

“This is about vaccines generally. This is about getting your preventive vaccines normally, getting your kids vaccinated at the right time, and having a lifetime worth of health,” says Ben Chandler, President and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.



“We’re seeing a decline in those vaccines, too, and the acceptance of those vaccines, and people think that they’re dangerous quite frankly. A good percentage of people do, and that’s a great concern. We’ve got to demonstrate to them that those vaccines are, in fact, not dangerous, and they save lots and lots of lives.” Ben Chandler

The White House says the nationwide vaccination rate has fallen faster than expected, especially among young Americans.

