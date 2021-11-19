New viaduct opens in Russell, Kentucky

RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – The new Russell viaduct opened this afternoon in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Vehicles will now use the new US 23 and KY 244 Intersection north of the Ironton-Russell bridge to get to and from downtown Russell and to access KY 750, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Contractors say they will keep the old KY 244 viaduct closed and barricaded for demolition after Thanksgiving.

While the viaduct is now open, officials say the area is still a construction zone and speed limits are reduced and some of the traffic changes are still in place. Officials say one-lane traffic is in place on US 23 for the next few weeks and for final steel painting and landscaping.

Officials say the $24 million viaduct replacement project began in April 2020. The new viaduct replaces the old 1930s-era KY 244 bridge which officials say had become “obsolete and unsafe.” The project was also designed to improve traffic flow at the busy US 23 and Ironton-Russell bridge intersection.