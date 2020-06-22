No additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 90 new cases in the Bluegrass State, bringing the state’s totals to 13,839 positive cases and 526 deaths. Beshear says no additional deaths related to COVID-19 within the past day.

The governor says the number of new cases Sunday has been revised from 117 to 120 cases Sunday as three additional cases had not been counted as of yesterday’s update. 352,215 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus and 3,534 people have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says most of the state’s economy will be reopened by next Monday, which is also the day Kentuckians can begin gathering in groups of up to 50 people. Beshear urges people to remain cautious as the reopenings continue to avoid potential spread and future spikes of the virus.

Dr. Steven Stack with the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health reminds Kentuckians to follow CDC guidelines for handwashing, social distancing and wearing masks. He also recommends people monitor their own health, such as taking their temperature daily.

