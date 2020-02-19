Non-profits are searching for solutions after Salvation Army announces it’s closure

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The Salvation Army located in Ashland, Kentucky has announced that it will be closing by the end of March 2020. Local non-profits are looking into a temporary solution for housing the homeless, a service previously offered by the Salvation Army.

The service center provides both disaster services, emergency shelter and assistance to the homeless. Once the Salvation Army ceases operations in Ashland, the nearest other facilities operated by the organization are in Grayson, Kentucky and Huntington, West Virginia.

The United Way of Northeast Kentucky (UWNEK) has banded together with local non-profits, like “The Neighborhood” and Shelter of Hope to provide temporary shelters. “The Neighborhood” is working on bedding inside of their facility, while the Shelter of Hope is offering temporary apartments.

Former Salvation Army resident, Shamae White says that the closure will have a big impact on the community.

I was pretty shocked, actually. It’s a big thing for our community. It will cause a major crisis around this area… With the salvation army closing, there’s nowhere for those people to go. Shamae White

There is currently not a set date for the closure. The executive director for the UWNEK says that the housing arrangement is only temporary until a permanent solution arises.

