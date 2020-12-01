Northeastern KY recovers from first snowfall

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — As the snow falls down, it’s beginning to look more like a winter wonderland in Northeastern Kentucky Tuesday morning.

13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas was in Catlettsburg and says you can see snow coming down but not sticking to the highway roads, but snow is accumulating on the grass and the shoulder.

Roads may not be covered in snow, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less dangerous. Caution is advised for snow and icy spots on the roads often seen around bridges and overpasses. However salt trucks have been passing through on route 52 between Ashland and Huntington, West Virginia to keep those roads safe.