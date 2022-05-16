RICHMOND, KY (AP) — A judge has entered a not guilty plea for a man accused of fatally shooting the daughter of a former Kentucky lawmaker during a home invasion.

News outlets report that 23-year-old Shannon Gilday appeared in Madison Circuit Court on Monday for a continued arraignment on charges that include murder and attempted murder.

His attorney tried to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill on his behalf last week, but the prosecution argued against it and the judge continued the hearing.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances seeking enhanced penalties upon a conviction.

News outlets report that stopped defense attorney Tom Griffiths from trying to enter a plea.