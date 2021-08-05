Off-duty deputy working security for Louisville car lot shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at a car lot in Kentucky was shot early Thursday while sitting in his unmarked vehicle.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley told news outlets that someone came up to the vehicle’s window and shot the Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy around 2:30 a.m.

Smiley said the deputy was able to call in the shooting and was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

An updated condition wasn’t immediately available. Police were investigating but said there were few leads and no arrest had been made.