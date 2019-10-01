Officials issue health warning urging those who vape to stop

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Officials in Kentucky’s largest city have issued a public health warning that urges people who use vaping products to stop in the face of a national outbreak of severe lung injuries.

A statement from the Louisville health department says there are 805 cases of lung illness in 46 states and one territory. Kentucky has 20 cases under investigation.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city officials are “deeply concerned” about the public health trends, which include a rise in teen vaping.

Department of Public Health and Wellness Director Sarah Moyer says “vaping is not safe” whether it is electronic cigarettes or other products.