November 25 2021 12:00 am

Ohio man arrested on multiple rape charges in Greenup County, Kentucky

Kentucky

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—On Wednesday, US Marshals contacted the Greenup County Sheriff with information on a subject who had a warrant out of Adams County, Ohio for multiple charges of rape.

The Greenup County Sheriff said the subject was believed to be living in rural Greenup County, and after several hours of investigation by the two agencies (US Marshals and the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department), he was found hiding in a thick, brushy area outside of a residence on Enterprise Road.

58-year-old Robert Nolan, of Stout, Ohio, was arrested on multiple charges of rape and is being lodged at the Greenup County Detention Center.

