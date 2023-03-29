KENTUCKY/OHIO (WOWK) – A man from Scioto County, Ohio, has won big with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off games for the second time.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Stacey Moore, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, bought a $20 Bluegrass Blowout ticket at Clark’s Pump N Shop in Greenup, Kentucky, last week. According to Lottery officials, Moore scratched the double-sided ticket while still in the store, and while he didn’t have a match on the front, the back revealed a “horseshoe” symbol with the game’s top prize of $200,000 below the symbol.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say Moore told them he had made the stop during his work commute, and was glad he did.

“I went out of the store screaming,” Moore said. “A lady even asked me if I was okay. I told her ‘I couldn’t be better.” I couldn’t hardly believe it.”

According to the lottery, Moore went to headquarters to claim his prize the following day, walking away with $143,000 after taxes. Officials say he told them he plans to use his winnings to buy himself and his wife both new vehicles.

This is not the first time Moore has won a large prize on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. Officials say he also won $40,000 on a ticket in 2010. The amount he walked away with on his latest winning ticket, is more than 3.5 times that amount, and the full $200,000 is five times the amount of his first prize.

Lottery officials say Clark’s Pump N Shop will receive a prize of $2,000 for selling Moore’s winning ticket.