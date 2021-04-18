Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky say a boat accident in the Ohio River has left one person dead and injured four others while two people remain missing.

News outlets report seven people were on a pleasure craft when it collided with a barge Saturday night near a boat dock in Louisville.

A search for a man and woman who were missing from the boat resumed Sunday. Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald says the injured were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Their conditions aren’t immediately known.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The accident occurred at the end of the city’s Thunder Over Louisville fireworks.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS