Old Fashioned Days raises more scholarship money than years past

GREENUP, KY (WOWK) – Greenup, Kentucky this weekend is full of good, old-fashioned fun.

Old Fashioned Days is back after being canceled last year due to the pandemic and one of the main attractions every year is the huge line-up of tractors. More than 200 tractors were registered in this year’s show.

New, old, big or small, these tractors were put to the test in events like “the tractor pull.” However, one of the biggest accomplishments this year has brought is the surplus of donations.



Tractor operators compete in a tractor pull on Friday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The tractor show is a free event, but the Greenup Old Tractors, Engines, and Machinery (GOTEM) have accepted donations each year to benefit high school graduates in the area. In years past, they have been able to give out three college scholarships, but this year they’ve exceeded that.

We’ll give away five scholarships this year to graduating seniors in Greenup County. Over the years that we’ve been able to do that, we’ve given nearly $50,000 in scholarships. Mike Bryant, GOTEM President

More local entertainment is planned for Saturday as well. For more information, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.