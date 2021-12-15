Olive Hill man arrested for child pornography

A man in Kentucky has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Kentucky State Police. (Photo Courtesy: The Kentucky State Police)

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) — A man in Kentucky has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the Kentucky State Police.

They say Danny Webb, 67, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Police say the Kentucky State Police Post 14 and the Ashland Police Department began the investigation after finding the suspect uploading child exploitation images online.

A search warrant was executed on Dec. 14 according to the press release where they found multiple electronic images depicting child sexual abuse material.

Webb is currently charged with one count of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under the age of 12, first offense and ten counts of Possess/View Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor under the age of 12.

The equipment used by Webb was taken and will be brought to the Ashland Police Department for examination.

They say the investigation is ongoing by a detective and the Kentucky State Police.