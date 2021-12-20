Omicron variant is in Kentucky: Beshear urging COVID-19 vaccines, boosters

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now confirmed in at least in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear announced in a tweet on Friday that it had been expected the variant would soon reach Kentucky. He also says that he suspects there are more cases of the variant than currently documented, and urges Kentuckians to get vaccinated against the virus and to get their booster shot to help protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The message is pretty simple: Omicron is spreading faster than anything we’ve ever seen, and it looks like this might be one of the most contagious viruses in modern history,” said Gov. Beshear. “Unfortunately, some of the therapeutics won’t work on it. But what does work is being vaccinated and being boosted. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, please consider doing it now.”

As of the state’s latest update this evening, Monday, Dec. 20, Kentucky reported 1,215 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths, bringing the state to 831,003 cases and 11,847 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials said 104 of the state’s 120 counties are in red on the current incidence rate map and the state’s positivity rate is at 9.20%.