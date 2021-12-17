Omicron variant of COVID-19 confirmed in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state has its first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Beshear tweeted that the new variant had been expected and said he and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack would have a news conference on Saturday.
Last week, Beshear said cases of COVID-19 were going up, pointing to the delta variant, which he referred to as “our enemy No. 1.”
On Friday, Beshear said the state had 2,582 new cases and 35 additional deaths. A total of 11,754 people have died of the virus in Kentucky.
