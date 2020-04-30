One child found dead after buggy overturned in Bath County, KY; four children still missing

BATH COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Search and rescue teams continue to search for four Amish children, missing since their buggy overturned crossing a stream near Salt Lick in Bath County, Kentucky.
Six people were originally missing. One adult was found alive and one child has been found dead.
