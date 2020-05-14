One dead, four injured during early morning Garrison, KY shooting

GARRISON, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead continues to investigate a shooting that injured four and killed one early this morning in Garrison.

Police arrested Michael Justice, 47, of Garrison, for one count of murder and four counts of assault in the first degree.

Troopers received the call reporting a shooting occurring on Kinney Road at approximately 12:28 a.m., Wednesday, May 13.

After further investigation, police say they determined the five individuals were in the process of repossessing a 2004 Chevy Silverado, resulting in a dispute between Justice and the individuals.

Medical officials transported Thompson Biggs-Cox, Aaron Cottrell and Bonnie Dalton, all of of West Portsmouth, Ohio, to area hospitals for gunshot wounds received during the dispute. Kari Biggs of West Portsmouth also received a gunshot wound but refused treatment at the scene.

Tony Gados, the Lewis County Coroner, prounced Bryan Biggs, 37, also of West Portsmouth dead at the scene.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Vanceburg Police Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office, Black Oak Fire Department, Vanceburg Fire Department, Garrison Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance Service.

This incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead.

