One dead in early morning Pike County crash

VIRGIE, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Kentucky Route 805 between Jenkins and Dorton.

Troopers say they received the call just before 4 a.m. of a two-vehicle accident.

Troopers say when they arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles had collided causing the death of one person. One person from the second vehicle was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they develop.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

