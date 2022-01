LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A woman was killed in a crash on US 23 in Lawrence County, Kentucky at around 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

A car and an 18-wheeler tanker truck were involved in the crash at the junction of US 23 and KY-3398 near Louisa. There was no fire.

The slow lane is currently blocked.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisa Police Department respnded. The Kentucky State Police are conducting an investigation.