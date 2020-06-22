One dead, multiple injured in Kentucky three-vehicle crash

One man has died and four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fleming County, Kentucky. June 20, 2020.

EWING, KY (WOWK) – One man has died and four people were injured after a three-vehicle crash in Fleming County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police responded to the call Saturday, June 20, 2020, on Kentucky Highway 165. Police say according to the investigation, Melinda Thomas, 64, of Ewing, was traveling north on KY 165 when she stopped to make a left turn. Jordan Harding, 30, of Ewing was also traveling north on KY HWY 165 and allegedly went into the southbound lane attempting to avoid striking Thomas’s vehicle.

Harding allegedly struck a third vehicle driven by Robert Garrison, 64, of Louisville, and then struck Thomas’s vehicle.

Garrison was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fleming County Coroner. Two passengers in the vehicle with Harding were transported to an area hospital by the Fleming County EMS while a third passenger and a passenger in Garrison’s vehicle were airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital.

The Fleming County Sheriff’s Department, Flemingsburg Police Department, Flemingsburg Fire Department, Ewing Fire Department, Fleming County EMS and the Fleming County Coroner assisted the Kentucky State Police in the investigation.

This collision remains under investigation.

