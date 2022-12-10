KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Dec. 10, 2022, marks the one-year anniversary of the devastation caused by a tornado that traveled for nearly 170 miles, leaving destruction in its wake. More than 50 lives were lost, forever changing the lives in many western Kentucky communities.

Five days after the tornado hit, U.S. President Joe Biden paid a visit to Dawson Springs to see the damage firsthand.

President Biden delivered a televised address right in the middle of one of the neighborhoods that were destroyed. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also took the President on a tour of the damaged neighborhood.

On Thursday, WOWK affiliate WEHT spoke one-on-one with Gov. Beshear about that day and about the devastating tornado.