Over 23k cases of elder abuse reported in KY fiscal year 2020

Gov. Beshear, Kentucky leaders take part in global recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2021.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky government officials joined state-wide, national and global organizations to recognize the 16th annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we stand against elder abuse and work to ensure older Kentuckians have access to justice, quality care and support. We must take care of our people, regardless of age, to build that better Kentucky for all. #WorldElderAbuseAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/T6HlFCSaTS — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 15, 2021

Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and other officials placed purple flags in the English Gardens on the State Capitol grounds as a reminder to immediately report suspected abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults. The flags will be on display through June 30.

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations launched the first World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, 2006. The day serves as a call-to-action for communities to report abuse, neglect and exploitation of elders and reaffirm their commitment to the principle of justice for all.

“When we come together, we can prevent elder abuse from happening. We can put support services in place and direct community resources toward addressing elder abuse,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander.

According to state officials, Kentucky received 23,766 reports alleging abuse, neglect or exploitation of people age 60 and older in the state fiscal year 2020.

Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state, which means that any person who has a reasonable cause to suspect that an adult has suffered abuse, neglect or exploitation is legally obliged to report it to Adult Protective Services.

To report any suspected elder abuse, call the hotline at 1-877-597-2331 or 1-877-KYSAFE1. If there is imminent risk, immediately call 911 or local law enforcement.

To learn the signs of elder abuse, neglect and exploitation click here.

To find local resources to support elder Kentuckians here.