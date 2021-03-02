Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Panel advances bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin

Kentucky

by: Bruce Schreiner, AP

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Locher)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are advancing a bill aimed at easing the financial struggles of many people with diabetes by capping their out-of-pocket costs for insulin. The measure sailed through the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Tuesday. It goes to the full Senate next. The panel amended the House-passed bill to reset the limit on out-of-pocket costs at $35 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.

The cap would apply to state-regulated health plans. The bill has bipartisan support in a state plagued by high rates of diabetes. Its main sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS