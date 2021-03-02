Panel advances bill to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are advancing a bill aimed at easing the financial struggles of many people with diabetes by capping their out-of-pocket costs for insulin. The measure sailed through the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Tuesday. It goes to the full Senate next. The panel amended the House-passed bill to reset the limit on out-of-pocket costs at $35 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.
The cap would apply to state-regulated health plans. The bill has bipartisan support in a state plagued by high rates of diabetes. Its main sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter.
