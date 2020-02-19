Panel advances proposal to limit gubernatorial pardon powers

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A Kentucky legislative panel has given initial approval to a proposed constitutional amendment to put limits on a governor’s power to grant pardons.

The measure cleared the Senate State and Local Government Committee Wednesday.

It stems from a flurry of last-minute pardons by former Gov. Matt Bevin. Several pardons stirred outrage from victims or their families, prosecutors and lawmakers. Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the FBI to investigate.

The proposal would amend the state’s constitution to strip a governor of pardon powers for the month leading up to a gubernatorial election and for the time between the election and inauguration.

