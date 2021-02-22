Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Panel takes no action on petitions against governor, AG

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – A legislative panel took no action Monday on impeachment petitions pending against Kentucky’s governor and attorney general.

The committee chairman, Rep. Jason Nemes, says the petitions were discussed during an executive session but the panel reached “no final resolution.” Nemes didn’t immediately schedule another meeting.

Two citizen’s petitions against Gov. Andy Beshear have been dismissed but another is pending stemming from his coronavirus-related orders. Another petition calls for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s impeachment. That petition includes grand jurors who criticized his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death.

Beshear and Cameron say the petitions against them are meritless.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS