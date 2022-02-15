SHELBYVILLE, KY (AP) – Court records say the parents of a 4-month-old Kentucky boy who died last week have been charged with criminal abuse.

News outlets cited police and court documents that say officers were called to a residence in Shelbyville and found the infant with a severe head injury that led to his death.

Records say he had been in the care of his parents who were arrested Friday. They were identified as 32-year-old Joshua Stepp and 27-year-old Kristen Murphy.

Police reports don’t identify the child or say how he received the head injury. It wasn’t immediately clear if Stepp and Murphy have attorneys.