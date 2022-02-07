Patient steals ambulance from King’s Daughters in Ashland

Kentucky

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Boyd County EMS ambulance was stolen on Monday morning.

According to Boyd County EMS Ambulance Service Director, Chuck Cremeans, a patient was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, and another patient who was being seen in the ER stole the ambulance at around 3:00 a.m.

Ashland Police spotted the ambulance and started to pursue it. The pursuit took law enforcement out of Boyd County and into Greenup County. Russell Police assisted in part of the chase.

Law enforcement was able to stop the ambulance just past the Russell Bridge/Ironton exit on US 23 North.

The patient was taken into custody, and the ambulance was returned without any damage.

Nobody was injured in this incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS