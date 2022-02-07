Patient steals ambulance from King’s Daughters in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Boyd County EMS ambulance was stolen on Monday morning.

According to Boyd County EMS Ambulance Service Director, Chuck Cremeans, a patient was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, and another patient who was being seen in the ER stole the ambulance at around 3:00 a.m.

Ashland Police spotted the ambulance and started to pursue it. The pursuit took law enforcement out of Boyd County and into Greenup County. Russell Police assisted in part of the chase.

Law enforcement was able to stop the ambulance just past the Russell Bridge/Ironton exit on US 23 North.

The patient was taken into custody, and the ambulance was returned without any damage.

Nobody was injured in this incident.