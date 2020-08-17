Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Carter County man.

Officers say Justin C. Sexton, 33, of Grayson, died after being struck by a vehicle in Carter County, Saturday, Aug. 15.

There is no further information on the incident at this time. An autopsy for Sexton has been scheduled.

