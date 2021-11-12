All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Carter County, Kentucky

Kentucky

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—According to the Kentucky State Police, a man was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning on KY 174 at Mocabee Creek Road in Carter County.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m., and the road is closed at the scene until further notice. Traffic is being detoured from KY 174 to Trumbo Hill to Route 60.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

The Kentucky State Police are investigating.

