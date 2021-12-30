Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Pike County, Kentucky State Police investigate

GOODY, KY (WOWK)—The Kentucky State Police are investigating an incident from Wednesday during which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened on US 119 in Goody in Pike County, Kentucky around 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police say that a 2014 Nissan SUV was driving northbound on US 119 when a man was attempting to cross the road. The man was struck by the vehicle, and he was transported to a local hospital.

The man is listed in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.