Pedestrian struck, killed in Floyd County, KY

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Troopers say they received a call of a crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on KY 114 just west of the city limits. According to the KSP, a westbound vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. Troopers say Leann Shortridge, 39, of Prestonsburg was pronounced dead at Highlands Hospital.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected at this time pending blood toxicology testing, according to the KSP. The investigation is ongoing.

