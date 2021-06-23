People in additional KY counties eligible for disaster food aid

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Additional Kentucky residents affected by recent flooding may be eligible for disaster food benefits and may begin applying Wednesday.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the application process will continue through Monday.

The benefits are for people affected by floods between Feb. 26 and March 14 and who lived or worked in Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford counties.

Anyone whose home or belongings were damaged or destroyed and who has unreimbursed disaster-related expenses or a loss of income as a result of flooding may qualify.