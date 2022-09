Kentucky State Police are investigating after a person was found dead from a gunshot wound in Greenup County, Kentucky.

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky.

KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect.

They have not released any names or ages at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.