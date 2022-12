PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK)—The death of a person found outside a home where a fire was reported is under investigation.

Prestonsburg Police say that they responded to a fire at Jane Brown Branch on Sunday, and they found a person outside the residence. They say the person was taken to the University of Louisville Medical Center and died from their injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Prestonsburg Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.