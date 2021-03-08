Person dies in I-64 crash Monday night

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – One person has died after a crash in Carter County this evening.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash took place around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 163 eastbound on I-64. That’s about two miles east of the US-60 Grayson exit.

Troopers say the crash involved a single vehicle. One person has died.

The eastbound lanes were closed as a result of the crash and are expected to be opened by 11 p.m.

Kentucky State Police, along with Grayson Police, Grahn Volunteer Fire, Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Carter County Coroner responded to the scene.