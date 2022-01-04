Pike County floods cause devastating aftermath

SIDNEY, KY (WOWK) – Over the weekend, flash flooding hit several areas across the Tri-State. Now, the water is gone, but there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

When the rain started coming down early Saturday morning, the main concern for Pike County, Kentucky residents was to avoid the high water. Now, these same residents are having to deal with the damage left behind.

Sidney, Kentucky neighbors say the water level was the highest many have seen since 2009. We spoke with some who say they had to wait until the water receded to fully assess the damage.

In one neighborhood, the water uprooted trees, spread debris all over the area, and damaged roads and homes. In addition to these damages, area residents are also faced with another challenge, no water.

Our water has been off intermittently. It was pretty steady for the first twenty-four hours and at this point, we still have no water. Christian Marcum, Sidney, Kentucky resident



Debris from the floods is spread all over neighborhoods. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

We spoke with a Mountain Water Board representative, they say crews are actively trying to fix problem areas. An estimated time for full restoration has not been released at this time.

Emergency management officials are urging anyone with a property that suffered damage from the floods to contact the emergency management office at (606) 432-0210.

