BELFRY, KY (WOWK) – A motorcyclist has died after a two-vehicle crash in Pike County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 9:48 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023 on State Highway 292 West in the Belfry area. A motorcycle and a compact SUV were involved in the crash KSP says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers say the investigation found that the motorcycle allegedly failed to stop for a red traffic light, colliding with the compact SUV. According to KSP, the motorcycle driver, identified as Jacob Walls, 35, of Turkey Hill, was taken to a medical center where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is still underway by KSP accident reconstructionists. Along with KSP, the Turkey Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Appalachian First Response Ambulance Service responded to the scene.