PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead and another is injured Friday afternoon after a shooting in the Belfry area of Pike County.

According to officials with the Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the 2800 block of KY-292 in Belfry. After the shooting, a vehicle was stolen. Law enforcement has since found the vehicle.

They say two people were found dead in a house and another was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.