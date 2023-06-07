PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened just hours apart this morning in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to KSP, the first crash involved a single vehicle and happened around 2:17 a.m. on KY Route 3174 in the Greasy Creek area. Troopers say the vehicle went off the road and overturned.

KSP says the driver of that vehicle, identified as Clifford Belcher, 47, of Elkhorn city, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second fatal crash, which also involved only one vehicle, happened around 6:16 a.m. on State Highway 194 in the Meta community, troopers say. According to KSP, Jerrod Stanley, 35, of Pikeville, was driving a vehicle that went off the road and overturned. Troopers say Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating both crashes. Lifeguard Ambulance Service and the Pike County Coroner’s Office assisted KSP at both scenes.